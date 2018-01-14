Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
CHAN 2018 Match Report: Namibia cause huge upset with 1-0 win over Ivory Coast

Published on: 14 January 2018
Vetunuavi Charles Hambira of Namibia celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 CHAN football game between Ivory Coast and Namibia at the Grand Stadium in Marrakech, Morocco on 14 January 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Namibia overcame Ivory Coast 1-0 in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group B match at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday.

Ivory Coast were the better side in the first-half dominating possession and creating goalscoring opportunities.

However, they could not convert them and the score was 0-0 between Ivory Coast, and Namibia, who playing their first ever game in the CHAN finals, at half-time.

Namibia threatened through Panduleni Nekunde after the restart, but the Namibian player was denied by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ble Hortalin.

Vetunuavi Hambira then snatched a late winning goal for Namibia in stoppage time and in the end, the Brave Warriors beat Ivory Coast 1-0.

