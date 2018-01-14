CHAN 2018 Match Report: Namibia cause huge upset with 1-0 win over Ivory Coast
Namibia overcame Ivory Coast 1-0 in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group B match at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday.
Ivory Coast were the better side in the first-half dominating possession and creating goalscoring opportunities.
However, they could not convert them and the score was 0-0 between Ivory Coast, and Namibia, who playing their first ever game in the CHAN finals, at half-time.
Namibia threatened through Panduleni Nekunde after the restart, but the Namibian player was denied by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ble Hortalin.
Vetunuavi Hambira then snatched a late winning goal for Namibia in stoppage time and in the end, the Brave Warriors beat Ivory Coast 1-0.