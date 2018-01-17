CHAN 2018 Match Report: Sudan seal quarterfinal place following narrow win

Sudan join Morocco in the knockout stages of the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) following 1-0 win over Mauritania at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Falcons of Jediane next face the host nation at the very same venue on January 21 in what will be the Group A decider.

Mauritania will lock horns with Guinea at the same time in Marrakech in what will effectively be a dead-rubber showdown, with both teams already eliminated from the continental competition.

Following an early scare from Mauritania through Moulaye Bessam, which was expertly kept out by a diving Elhadi Akram, Sudan hit the front.

The teenage forward with a thumping right-footed finish into the back of the net after being slipped through on goal on the half-hour mark.

Mauritania tried their best to fight their way back into the tie, but Sudan's defence held firm. The Falcons of Jediane subsequently booking their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Sudan (1) 1 (Walaedin 30')

Mauritania (0) 0

Sudan: Akram; A.Saeed, Bakri, Omer, Samawal - M.Tahir (Maaz 69'), Nasreldin, Elhag, M.Bachir (Aagla 75') - Walaedin (Hashim 81'), Saifeldin.

Mauritania: Souleimane; Wade, N'Gara, O.Mangane, M.Diaw - Dellahi - Bessam, Alassane (Voullany 78'), Teguedi (Sileye 57'), Tanjy - Bagili (Karamokho 65').

