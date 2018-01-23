CHAN 2018 Match Report: Super Eagles soar into quarters after win over Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) following a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco on Tuesday evening.

The Super Eagles advance into the quarterfinal stage as Group C winners with Libya to join the West African's in the last eight.

Nigeria's progression, though, was in doubt at the halfway mark in Agadir as 17-year-old Nsi Eyama Salvador's 40th minute header handed Equatorial Guinea a narrow lead at the break.

Nzalang Nacional, though, were unable to hold onto their advantage as the Super Eagles struck home on three occasions in the second stanza.

Anthony Okpotu leveled matters for the Super Eagles in the 59th minute with a powerful header from close range following a sustained spell of pressure.

Ekundayo Ojo duly handed Nigeria the lead in the 69th minute of the match with a thunderous strike from range that left the Equatorial Guinea shot-stopper with no chance.

Rabiu Ali then made sure of all three points and progression for Nigeria as he converted from the spot in the 83rd minute to condemn their opponents to a third straight defeat.

Equatorial Guinea (1) 1 (Salvador 40')

Nigeria (0) 3 (Okpotu 59' Ojo 69' Ali 83')

Equatorial Guinea: Pascuel Elibiyo, Ondo, Atom (Akapo 66'), Anvene, Ernesto Montero, Maye (Marcos Nve 83'), Eworo, Pio Eko, Basilio, Eneme (Ekuaga 78'), Nsi Eyama Salvador.

Nigeria: Ezenwa; Osas Okoro, Eze, Okogbue, Daniel James, Ojo, Atuloma, Ifeanyi (Ali 62'), Okpotu (Gabriel 84'), Ogbugh (Nur 76'), Faleye.

Txt: Africanfootball

