CHAN 2018 Match Report: Uganda exit CHAN 2018 after goalless draw

The Cranes of Uganda will head home after their goalless draw against Cote d’Ivoire on Monday during their final 2018 CAF African Nations Championship match at Stade de Marrakech.

Coach Sebastien Desabre's side have finished their Group B assignments at number three with two losses and one point next to their name.

With both sides having bowed out of the continental showpiece, it was the Elephants who had a bright start in the first 10 minutes of the final Group B encounter.

Despite their improvement in going toe-to-toe with the Ivorians, the Cranes could not create chances in front of goal after 20 minutes.

In the 27th minute, goalkeeper Abdul Watenga was called to produce a superb save when he swallowed a dangerous set piece.

Resulting from few and far chances in front of goal, it was 0-0 at half time.

A brilliant build up by the 2015 African champions in the 56th minute saw Anicet Badie unleashing a rocket from a distance, yet he could not beat Watenga as it went inches wide.

Sebastien Desabre’s side kept probing and Abdoul Cisse ws forced to produce a fine save to punch away Sadam Juma’s long range effort with 29 minutes remaining to concede a corner.

With six minutes to go, substitute Manasse N’goh could have put the Ivorians ahead when his weak shot in the penalty area went straight to Watenga’s hands.

Both sides intensified efforts to break the deadlock, but there were no goals at the end of 90 minutes as the two nations exit the showpiece with no wins and two defeats.

In the wake of this stalemate, Ibrahima Kamara's troops remain rooted at the bottom with a single point.

Uganda 0

Cote d’Ivoire 0

Uganda: Rashid, Muwanga, Mujuzi, Madoi, Nsibambi (Sekantuka 75’), Wakiro, Juma, Kyambade (Mutyaba 60’), Muleme, Lwanga, Karisa

Cote d’Ivoire: Cisse, Britto, Koutouan, Coulibaly, Fulgence (Manasse 79’), H. Diomande, N’guessan, Badie, Yao (Sanogo 88’), Kouassi, M. Diomande (William 80’)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)