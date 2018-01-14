CHAN 2018 Match Report: Zambia get sweet win over rivals Uganda

Zambia confirmed their superiority over Uganda with a 3-1 win in their Group B clash on Sunday in Marrakech.

It was the successive that the Chipolopolo had triumphed over the Cranes at the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues. Zambia beat Uganda 1-0 at the same stage two years ago in Kigali.

Despite a positive start from Uganda, it was Zambia who shot into the lead on 38 minutes through Lazarous Kambole, who slotted past Uganda goalie Benjamin Ochan after Ernest Mbewe had put him through.

The Cranes responded in style two minutes later through Derrick Nsibambi who struck a spectacular half volley that caught Zambia goalie Toaster Nsabata off guard.

At one-all, it was Zambia who resumed the second half stronger asking the Cranes backline several questions.

Three minutes past the hour mark, Augustine Mulenga shot Zambia into the lead by firing home from a Kambole assist.

The Cranes hopes were dashed when a blunder by goalkeeper Ochan gifted the Chipolopolo the third on 71 minutes.

A seemingly harmless free-kick by Fackson Kapumbu deflected off the head of Taddeo Lwanga, only for Ochan, who won the domestic double with Kampala City Council Authority last season to grab the ball over the line.

The Chipolopolo held on to claim victory which takes them to the top of Group B ahead of Namibia by virtue of superior goals. Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda follow in that on zero point each.

