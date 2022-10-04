CHAN 2022: Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu speaks on Ghana's chances after draw

Former Ghana International Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says the Black Galaxies have the quality to perform well at the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana has been pitted in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

Agyeman-Badu who played in the first edition of the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire and also conducted the draw in Algeria stated he will be surprised if the team fails to qualify out of the group stage.

“I will be a bit surprised because we have quality, the likes of Afriyie Barnieh, we praying they will be injury free. We have the Gladson Awako’s, the Seidu Suraj’s, Kasim and others", he told Radio Gold Talk Sport.

"We have a good team, we have an experienced coach, we have a very good assistant coach which is key to modern football these days and with good preparations and no injuries, it will be very difficult for me to say we will be out of the group stages.

“We will sail through, I have played with the guys and I know the kind of experience they have, we just need to have good preparations", he added.

Ghana have missed the tournament in the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies will be making a return to the tournament which kicks off from January 13-4 February, 2022.