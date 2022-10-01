GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CHAN 2022: Ghana drawn against defending champions Morocco, Algeria face Libya in tournament opener

Published on: 01 October 2022
Host Algeria will face Libya in the opening game of the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algiers.

The tournament kicks off from January 13-4 February with 18 teams competing for the ultimate title.

It is the first time the tournament has seen an increase in representation from 16 to 18 teams.

Defending champions Morocco will begin their title defence against Sudan in Group C.

The Atlas Lions will also come up against the Black Galaxies of Ghana and Madagascar in the same group.

Morocco have been tipped as favorite to qualify out of the group.

Ghana return to the tournament after missing the last three editions. The Black Galaxies eliminated Nigeria on penalties to qualify for the tournament.

Ghana will be based in Constantine and will play Madagascar in the opening Group C.

In Group B, Dr Congo will come up against Uganda, Cote D'Ivoire and Senegal.

It is a tricky group for the top seed Dr Congo as they come up against the two West African giants.

2020 host Cameroon have been drawn in Group E alongside Congo and Niger.

Check out the draw below:

Group A

Algeria

Libya

Ethiopia

Mozambique

 

Group B

Dr Congo

Uganda

Cote D’Ivoire

Senegal

 

Group C

Morocco

Sudan

Madagascar

Ghana

 

Group D

Mali

Angola

Mauritania

 

Group E

Cameroon

Congo

Niger

 

 

