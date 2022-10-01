GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CHAN 2022: Ghana handed tricky draw, face defending champions Morocco in Group C

Published on: 01 October 2022
The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C of the African Nations Championship in Algeria. 

The two-time finalist will face defending champions Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in Group of the tournament to be played in January in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies are making a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions of the tournament.

The draw saw five groups, with Group A to C hosting four countries while Group D and E hosting three countries each.

Ghana will play their games in the city of Constantine. The other cities hosting other groups are Algiers, Annabra and Oran.

 

 

