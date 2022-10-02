CHAN 2023: We have to prepare well to progress from the tough group – Ghana coach

Ghana coach Annor Walker admits that Black Galaxies have been placed in a tough group for next year's African Nations Championship (CHAN) and that they will only advance if they prepare well.

The draw took place on Saturday evening in Algeria, and it revealed that the Black Galaxies will compete in the group stage against reigning champions Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar.

“Every group is tough whatever it is that’s why you’ve qualified for the competition. Which group do you want to be in? God knows what he is doing. He wants us to meet these three countries (Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar).

“What we have to do is to prepare well to progress in the group. I don’t see it as an easy group but it depends on your preparations and how you approach every match. The most important thing is your preparations,” Annor Walker told Ghanasportspage.com.

Ghana are returning to the CHAN tournament after missing the previous three editions. They qualified by defeating Nigeria in the final qualifying round.

“For the tournament, I would like to go with the squad I used to play the qualification unless some of them have travelled or injured. Your performance will also determine.

“If you are not serious then you will be dropped. Definitely, since the league has started I will see some new players and give them the opportunity to try and if they are able to make it then I will make some changes.

“The draw was just conducted and I will go straight to the FA when I come back to tell them but I will like to start training in Ghana till December and we will travel if only it is needed. Everything will depend on the leaders.

“I will surely qualify and I don’t think about other teams. Black Galaxies, we have to qualify.”

The tournament will take place from January 8 to 30, 2023.