Charles Taylor reveals reasons for his acrimonious Hearts of Oak departure

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has disclosed that he left Hearts of Oak to sworn rivals Asante Kotoko after so many failed promises.

Taylor was a household name on the local scene following a hugely successful period with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the early 2000's.

The dribbling magician acrimoniously left the Phobians in the 2003 season to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko amid agitations from their teeming supporters.

However, Taylor failed to replicate his remarkable form in the Porcupine Warriors jersey.

"I had so many offers but they never told me but it was Jacob Nettey who rather revealed to me that the club had given my contract offer to Ishmael Addo because they thought I wasn't matured enough," says Taylor on Asempa FM.

He added, "It became evident at one point that the club didn't want me to leave. But what broke my heart was when the club rejected an offer from Brescia. It was during a period Roberto Baggio was about to retire and they wanted me to replace him, so I met their then club president and Stephen Appiah to discuss about few things before finalizing the deal. The president called Nii Ayi Bonte and told him the club is is interested in me but they're cash strapped, however, I could earn more money based on my performance and I could be even be transferred to Juventus because they had an agreement with them to trade players."

"I returned to Ghana to prepare for the trip but I decided to visit Nii [Ayi Bonte] at his drug store at Okaishie before enplaning to Italy. However, he told me point blank that the offer from Brescia was paltry but they want me to go to Switzerland instead. I agreed because because I wanted the club to make some money off me. I spent three months in Switzerland without playing for any team and started bloating, and my brother whom I was staying with suggested I forget football and concentrate on venturing into business but there was no business to do there."

"Hearts did not check up on me, so I decided not return to the club again should I arrive in Ghana. In that same period I had calls from some of Asante Kotoko board members which completely changed my mind, so coming back to Ghana the decision was already made to switch camp," Taylor concluded.

Taylor was a member of the "64 Battalions" that conquered Africa in the 2000 Champions League.

By: Reuben Obodai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)