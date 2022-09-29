Charles Taylor takes swipe at Andre Ayew over senior players comments

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor has slammed Andre Ayew for saying senior players may have an advantage in the selection of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” Ayew told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

In response, Taylor said in an interview with Onua FM that the Al Sadd star does not currently deserve to be part of the national team.

"If Dede Ayew is saying that the senior players in the Ghana Black Stars team, have qualified to the world cup tournament yet to be played in Qatar, then I think he is wrong. Because senior players are the football players who know how to play football very well, and not a football player who has been in a football team for a very long time."

"If what Dede Ayew is saying is the truth, then Sergio Ramos would not sit on the bench for a young football player like Pedri to play for the Spanish national football team.”

"You see, to be honest with you, Dede Ayew does not deserve to be part of the Black Stars squad," Charles Taylor said.

Black Stars will play a friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.