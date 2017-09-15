Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson counts on Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo ahead of Gillingham match

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson says he can count on Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo if he misses out on other key players through injury or suspension.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Robins from Scottish giants Rangers.

Charlton could miss the services of dangerman Josh Magennis ahead of their league clash against Gillingham due to a minor injury after the 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

But manager Karl Robinson insists he has depth in quality to do the work without some of his key troops.

With Ben Reeves to come back in and Mark Marshall to, Robinson can look forward to bolstering squad. For now he reflected: "We have Joe [Dodoo] and Karlan [Ahearne-Grant] who can play there and obviously we have spoke about if we had an idealistic world we would all want the perfect 20-odd players.

"But no manager is going to sit there with the perfect numbers for each position.

"Even if the top echelons of the Champions League. So we know there are certain aspects where we could be better and there are certain areas we can improve.

"We know we can do more and our job is to be competitive between now and the January window and if we are that position of contention, I am sure you will see us push things a lot further forward."

