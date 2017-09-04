Charlton Athletic manager labels Joe Dodoo "top player" after Oldham exploits

Charlton Athletics manager Karl Robinson has branded Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo as a "top player" following his match-winning strike in their 4-3 victory at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Dodoo, who joined the Addicks on loan from Scottish giants Rangers FC on transfer deadline day, announced himself to the club's faithful with a 72nd minute goal as they inflicted defeat on Oldham Athletic at the SportsDirect.com Park after coming on as a second half substitute.

“Dodoo went up there as a teen but things did not materialize,” Robinson told his club’s website.

“We know that he is a top player, he is even not in the best of forms yet. He plays off the cuff but hopefully he can grow with this team.”

“We’re young, we are energetic and hopefully he is another one of them. To get a goal on your debut is good for him,” he added.

The 22-year-old has previously featured for English Premiership Club Leicester City.

