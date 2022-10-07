Check out Kwabena Owusu's insane stats in the Europa League

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu continues with his impressive form this season for Qarabag and has been named among the players with the most shots on targets by UEFA in the Europa League.

The 24-year-old is among the leading top scorers in the competition with three goals alongside Jimenez (Feyenoord) and Gapko (PSV).

Owusu scored in Qarabag's win against Olympiacos as they recorded back to back wins for the first time in the competition.

According to stats from UEFA, Kwabena Owusu is among the players with the most shots on goal (11 times) and is in fourth place on the list.

The Ghanaian international is just three placed behind Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has 14 shots on target with one goal.

According to the statistics published by UEFA, Ovusu Kwabena ranks first among the players who hit the frame the most (7 times) in the first 3 rounds of the competition.

Kwabena Owusu was adjudged Man of the match by flashscore in Qarabag's 3-0 win against Olympiacos.