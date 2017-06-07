Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will monitor Baba Rahman during pre-season before making a decision on him

Baba Rahman could be handed a Chelsea lifeline at Stamford Bridge next season, Goal reports.

The defender could be considered as a back-up to Marcos Alonso with Bundesliga side Schalke debating whether or not to extend his loan spell in Germany.

The Ghanian is currently sidelined through injury and has missed the second half of the season.

He has been spending time at Cobham to continue his recovery and the Bundesliga outfit may pass up the chance to sign him on loan next season to allow him to completely recover.

Rahman struggled to adapt to Antonio Conte’s tactics whilst the Italian was implementing a four at the back formation, but in the 3-4-3, there could be some hope for the defender at Stamford Bridge.

Despite suffering the serious injury, the former Augsburg defender had been linked with a move to Everton this summer when his future with the Blues looked in doubt.

