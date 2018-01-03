Chelsea coach Antonio Conte targets Richmond Boakye Yiadom to replace Michy Batsuayi

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has discussed signing Red Stars Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom to replace want-away forward Michy Batsuayi.

Boakye Yiadom was one of the hottest forwards in Europe last year with 42 goals to his name in 2017.

The Ghanaian is not new to big moves and giant clubs having been signed by Italian side Juventus six years ago before surprisingly tailing off.

Moves to Genoa, Sassuolo, Elche, Atalanta, Roda JC, Latina all followed before his latest career redefining move to Red Star Belgrade where he has finally rediscovered his relentless goal scoring form.

This season Yiadom has scored 15 goals in his first 14 league games putting him shoulder to shoulder to some of the best finishers at the minute.

Richmond Boakye is a genuine striker target for Chelsea, as much as you’d all rather he wasn’t! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 2, 2018

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the Ghanaian and will attempt to bring him to deputize Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.

The Italian manager prioritizes hold up play something that is missing from Batsuayi’s game who is desperate to leave for more playing time in a World club year.

Chelsea is confident that a move in the region of 10 million pounds should be enough to secure the services of the Ghanaian forward.

The Blues are third on the league table and 16 points behind leaders Manchester City who look like they have had the league wrapped up.

By Rahman Osman

