Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to hand Baba Rahman new chance

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to hand Ghana defender a new lease of life at the club.

The Daily Mail reports the Italian will give the Ghanaian another chance with few wing-back options left in his current squad.

Conte sent the former Asante Kotoko on loan to Schalke last summer after arriving from German outfit FC Augsburg.

The African was told by the manager that he is too attack-minded as the Italian attempted to build a solid defence ahead of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge last term.

Rahman, who cost Chelsea £22 million from Augsburg in 2015, is back at full scale training after suffering a serious cruciate ligament in the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

However, Antonio Conte, with few wing-back options left, has decided to ease him back into action at Chelsea with the club’s Under-23 squad and evaluate his progress.

