Chelsea coach Conte will have a look at Baba Rahman again during pre-season

Ghana international Baba Rahman will get an opportunity to go on pre-season with the Chelsea team after Antonio Conte asked to have a second look at him.

The Ghana international is out with a knee injury but will begin field work in the coming weeks and will be on the team to be assessed by Conte who needs a big squad to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Rahman is still held in high esteem in the corridors of Stamford Bridge with football director Michael Emenalo a huge admirer of the 22-year-old's left foot.

The former Augsburg defender played in 22 league games last season and there is an argument that if Pedro can get it right during his second season then budding talents like Baba Rahman should not be discarded by the club.

Business mogul and owner Roman Abramovic has learnt the hard lessons with players like Kevin De Bryuna reaching their full potential after being discarded by the club.

German side Schalke have made the first move for a loan deal but Rafael Benitez has complicated the situation with his interest in the player in the past week with Chelsea tipping England first in case of a loan move.

There are talks that if Christian Atsu is still with Newcastle next season then that could be a bait to luring Rahman to the club.

