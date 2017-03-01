Chelsea confirm wing-back Victor Moses has signed two-year contract extension

Chelsea have confirmed wing-back Victor Moses that signed a fresh contract which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 26-year-old signed a new two-year contract extension after being revived under Antonio Conte.

The Nigerian has been rewarded with an improved offer after excelling heavily at Stamford Bridge.

"I feel very excited," he told the club's website

"I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence."

The former Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham loanee has scored four goals in 28 matches for the Blues.

