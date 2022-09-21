Chelsea considering recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi early

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, could return to Chelsea in January.

According to reports, Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter may sanction Hudson-Odoi's return before the loan spell expires at the end of the season.

The former England youth international’s season-long loan to Leverkusen includes a clause that allows him to return to his parent club in January.

According to Bild, Chelsea are seriously considering this option because new coach Graham Potter is a big fan of the winger. Potter had previously attempted to sign Hudson-Odoi at Brighton.

A return to the Premier League for the 21-year-old in the winter window would be a huge blow for a struggling Leverkusen side.

Hudson-Odoi has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Gerardo Seoane, but he has yet to score a goal this season.