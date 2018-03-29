Chelsea fans vote Essien's strike against Barcelona as his best at the club

Michael Essien's stunning 2009 strike against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League has been voted as his best goal during his spell with English giants Chelsea.

The Ghana international spent nine years between 2005 and 2014 at Stamford Bridge, having made a transfer from French outfit Bastia.

And from 25 strikes for the Blues, fans of the club got the chance to make their pick of the best effort via a poll conducted by the club's official website.

In the end, the left-footed volley against Barca in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in 2009 came up tops.

The strike garnered 43 per cent votes.

In 2009, the goal was voted as Chelsea's Goal of the Season by the club's fans.

The long-range equaliser at home against Arsenal in 2006 came second with 35% votes.

Chelsea aside, Essien has played for other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Italian outfit AC Milan.

He was recently on the books of Indonesian club Persib Bandung.

Watch the video below:

