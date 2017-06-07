Chelsea FC acknowledges church celebration of their victory in Ghana

Reigning English Premier League Champions, Chelsea FC, has acknowledged its fans at Accra-based Living Streams International Church for celebrating its league success.

The team noted that, the celebration of their victory by the Ghanaian Church, and the massive support it enjoys in Ghana can be attributed to Michael Essien’s efforts while with the club between 2005 and 2014.

In a blog post on Tuesday, it said “Research from both Google and Twitter in recent years has revealed west-London’s finest to be the most popular club in Ghana and, indeed, across most of West Africa.”

The Living Streams International Church in Accra on Sunday held a big church service to celebrate Chelsea’s 2016/17 English Premier League title success. Supervised by one of Ghana’s famous preacher-men, Pastor Azigiza, and hosted by Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei (an Arsenal fan), members dressed in their Chelsea jerseys with a cake also to celebrate the success.

Some members were also clad in Arsenal Jerseys. Rev. Dr. Markwei told the title-starved fans of Arsenal and Manchester United who were in attendance that it is Godly to also celebrate the success of others. “Fellowship with those who rejoice in your victory.

They were 10th last year and we called them names thinking they can’t rise again but today here they are on top. With God nothing is impossible,” Rev. Markwei said in his sermon.

The news which went viral after citifmonline.com reported it, with the BBC also reporting it, has got Chelsea FC responding in their blog post on Tuesday. Read the blog post below, titled “Church of Chelsea”:

Chelsea have a huge following in Ghana, thanks in no small part to Michael Essien, and a church in Accra recently paid tribute to the Blues’ Premier League title success.

Research from both Google and Twitter in recent years has revealed west-London’s finest to be the most popular club in Ghana and, indeed, across most of West Africa. Much of that stems from the success of Essien, arguably his country’s finest footballer, as he enjoyed a trophy-laden stay at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, including becoming a Champions League winner.

Following our fifth Premier League title, one Chelsea-supporting pastor in Accra held a thanksgiving service to celebrate our latest triumph. Reverend Azigiza of the Living Streams International Church encouraged people to wear football shirts to the ceremony, which included a Chelsea cake and a rendition of Blue is the Colour.

Azigiza also encouraged the friendly rivalry between supporters of all Premier League clubs and he had a unique way of illustrating the point in front of his boss, Reverend Dr Ebenezer Markwei.

He thanked God for Arsenal’s victory over the Blues as it meant Arsene Wenger will stay as Gunners boss and, in his opinion, they won’t win the league with the Frenchman in charge! There will surely be plenty of banter flying around when the two sides meet again in Beijing on 22 July and then at Wembley for the Community Shield on Sunday 6 August – although all good natured, we are sure. -

