Chelsea hero Michael Essien: Lukaku and Mourinho can work together at Man Utd

Chelsea hero Michael Essien can see Everton striker Romelu Lukaku moving to Manchester United.

Essien insists there is no reason why Lukaku could not work together again with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

"In general it was good and normal .

“We all had different relationships with Jose and mine, as everyone knows, is like a father and son.

"I won't say Romelu's relationship with Jose was the same as mine but, in general, it was normal and they respected each other.

"If Jose wants him and he wants to play for Jose then yes they can work together.

"They both have to want to work with each other for that to happen and if the desire is there then yes they can work together."

