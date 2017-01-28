Chelsea lack identity because they change managers - Avram Grant

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant believes the club has suffered for its revolving door policy in changing coaches so regularly and insists they lack identity.

Grant, now manager of Ghana, took the Blues to the Champions League final after replacing Jose Mourinho in 2007.

He was sacked soon after and, since then, the club have had 11 different men in charge on either a temporary or permanent basis -- with Antonio Conte taking over this summer.

"I think the problem is that Chelsea don't have an identity of how they play," Grant told ESPN FC at Ghana's team base at the African Nations Cup. "Arsenal have, Pep Guardiola has; they don't.

"They want to buy players and win titles but they cannot have an identity because they change coach every year or two.

"On the other hand they have the director of football [Michael Emenalo] doing a good job, buying good young players, so the squad is fantastic -- the most balanced in England.

"The one thing that is stable there is the owner [Roman Abramovich], Marina [Granovskaia, a club director] and the director of football. If they changed Marina and Michael every year, they couldn't do well."

