BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea's Baba Rahman officially joins German giants Schalke

Chelsea’s left-back Baba Abdul Rahman completed his medical in Gelsenkirchen and signed a long term loan deal with the German club on Friday GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 23-year-old has recovered from a disastrous double knee injury that threatened to ruin his career in an unforgettable 12 month of his young career.

The Ghanaian's ability to easily pass the rigorously medical that was set up to test every bone in his knee shows how far he has come with regards to fully healing and ready to play.

Schalke have been supportive of the player and their new head coach Tedesco has shown enviable loyalty to the defender by keeping his word of signing him whenever he was fully fit.

He impressed the clubs hierarchy during a six-month stay with the club that saw him play 13 league games-scoring in the UEFA Europa League and building a healthy competition with now Arsenal defender Saed Kolasinac.

Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel repeated severally in the German media that the gates at Schalke will always be opened for Baba if he felt at any point to return to Germany.

Rahman damaged his meniscus while playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon last year and his recovery process lasted than initially diagnosed by experts mainly due to his body recovery.

His return to club football should be of interest to Ghana's national team coach Kwesi Appiah and his deputy Ibrahim Tank who have constantly kept in touch with the youngster throughout his recovery.

