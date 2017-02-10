Chelsea legend Didier Drogba visits Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo in Accra

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has paid a courtesy on Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in Accra at the flagstaff house.

Details about when the meeting took place are scanty but the picture has been in circulation on social media.

Drogba is renowned for his charity works and it is unknown if he is in Ghana for a similar project.

President Akufo Addo is a football fan and there are speculations he might have invited the former Chelsea star and talisman.

