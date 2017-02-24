Chelsea legend Michael Essien insists he's not finished yet

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien says he has no plans to slip into retirement any time soon despite being without a club for eight months.

The 34-year-old is scouring for a new destination after leaving Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid combative enforcer has been training with Chelsea to keep fit ahead of a potential move abroad.

The legs may not allow him to motor up, but his football brain remains as sharp as ever.

He insists he will carry on playing for as long as he feels he can do himself justice.

"I remain active and train with Chelsea (Reserves) who are always polite and good against me,” Essien told gazzetta.gr.

Essien won the first of two Premier League titles in his first season at Chelsea and was also a member of the side who won the UEFA Champions League, four FA Cups and a League Cup.

