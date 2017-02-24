Chelsea legend Michael Essien will consider family in deciding on next club destination

Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien says he will consider the comfort of his family in deciding the next destination of his club career.

Essien, 34, has been without a club since leaving Panathinaikos last summer.

The midfielder is back in training at Cobham with the Chelsea reserves as he keeps fit for his next club career destination.

But the former Stamford Bridge star knows a Blues return isn't on the cards.

And he's hoping to resume his career in the not too distant future.

Speaking about working with Chelsea's second-string, Essien has revealed what he wants to happen.

He said: "I train with Chelsea reserves who are always polite and good to me.

"I hope to find a club where my family and I would feel comfortable."

Meanwhile, Essien's old team are in action when they play host to Swansea tomorrow.

Chelsea sit eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of the Premier League clash.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)