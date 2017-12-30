Chelsea manager lifts lid on Baba Rahman situation, uncertain about his future

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he uncertain about the future of Ghana defender Baba Rahman.

The left full back underwent a surgery following a serious knee injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 23-year-old returned to the pitch after seven months on the sideline but he's yet to taste action for the Blues in the ongoing campaign.

And Chelsea's manager, Conte confirmed that, Rahman is still not ready for action as he has not recovered fully.

“This is a good question. This player is coming from a bad injury. He’s struggling a bit to recover [for] the best form. I must be honest, I don’t know what will happen with Baba. About the human aspect, I’d like to give him an opportunity,” Conte said at his Pre-match conference on Friday.

Conte also disclosed that he will do everything to help Rahman to come back stronger.

“Now, he has to face his recovery. He’s showing great patience and working a lot. If I can help him I will, because there is the player and then the human aspect,” he noted.

