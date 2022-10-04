Chelsea provide Baba Rahman with specialist, Ghana star set for quick return

Chelsea have brought in a specialist to help Baba Rahman return to action as soon as possible.

Rahman, who is on loan at Reading, got injured in training before the Championship club's win 3-1 over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Reading manager Paul Ince said Rahman would be out for a month due to the injury, but the dedicated left-back is expected to return soon.

Ghanasoccernet can reveal Chelsea have shown great concern for their player, handing him over to a specialist capable of helping Rahman return to full fitness in a week or two.

This is certainly good news for the Black Stars technical team, who were worried about the injury with the World Cup barely two months away.

The latest development allays any concerns, and Black Stars coach Otto Addo can now plan for the tournament in Qatar with Rahman in mind.

The 28-year-old is an important player for Otto Addo and will be part of the 29-man squad that will attempt to make history in the Arab country.

Ghana are in a difficult group and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.