Chelsea set to recall crocked Ghana defender Baba Rahman for treatment

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman will return to Chelsea for treatment after picking up an injury while on international duty, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Rahman, who is currently on loan at Schalke 04, has been recalled by the German outfit.

But GHANAsoccernet.com sources say he will return to his parent club, Chelsea for further assessment.

He is expected to remain there depending on the severity of injury suffered.

The Ghana international suffered a damaged knee injury during his country's 1-0 win over Uganda in their opening AFCON clash in Prot-Gentil.

The West African is expected to depart Gabon on Friday night after being ruled out of the tournament.

