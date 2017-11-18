Chelsea target Richmond Boakye bags FOUR goals as Red Star Belgrade thump Rad Beograd

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom announced his credentials as a clinical finisher by scoring FOUR goals in Red Star Belgrade's 6-1 over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.

His first goal was in the 20th minute when he converted a spot kick to give Red Star a 2-0 lead after Aleksandar Pesic's opener on four minutes.

Six minutes later, the Ghana international connected home his second of the afternoon to make it three-nil.

Aleksandar Lutovac pulled one back for the visitors after 41 minutes but Pesic scored to restore Red Star's three-goal lead.

But Boakye popped up again with his hat-trick on 63 minutes and registered his fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)