As apart of his #BoakyeintheCommunity initiative which has seen several donations for years, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom spent time with an orphanage yesterday.

Describing it as another step in his community efforts, the striker tweeted a confirmation of the visit with pictures of him and the children in-house.

Aside the fact that he is a great goalscorer, Boakye is known for his humanitarian instincts.

He had proposed to himself to spend a substantial amount of his post-career time in dedicated humanitarian initiatives, to helping charities and the disadvantaged.

The 42-goal a year Red Star Belgrade superstar travelled with a contingent of aids and friends to Shekinah Orphanage in Accra and spent hours there.

He helped the Shekinah kids with book exercises and trained with them on the pitch.

That was preceded by a donation of food and drink items as well as educational materials to the facility, worth in the tens of thousands of Ghana cedis.

Boakye is currently on holiday in Ghana but is expected back in Belgrade for preparations towards the second of the season there.

However, it is almost inevitable that will move clubs as he is one of the January 2008 transfer window’s most talked about transfer targets.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)