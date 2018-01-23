Chelsea to decide on loan switch- Schalke chief reveals

Chelsea have the final say on Baba Rahman's expected loan switch to German Bundesliga side Schalke.

Schalke chief Christian Heidel watched Rahman's game for the reserve side at the weekend and has been impressed with his recovery.

''Getting Baba depends a bit on Chelsea, maybe they want to make something else in the transfer market,'' Heidel told Reviersport.

''We do not have the pressure like he has to play tomorrow, so we are waiting quietly.''

Rahman has also been linked with Fiorentina and Newcastle United.

