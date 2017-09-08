Chelsea to rectify Premier League registration with Baba Rahman set to come in for Loic Remy

Ghana defender Baba Rahman’s star is raising again with his recovery finally taking shape and boss Antonio Conte willing to replace him with now departed French forward Loic Remy.

The 23-year-old has shown vast improvement in the last few days and his attitude has tickled boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager has accepted he will have to register the Ghanaian as an alternative to ever impressive Marcos Alonso.

Rahman, signed for big money with hefty expectations was a victims of the Jose Mourinho year were everything went flat.

He was linked with a loan move back to Schalke but his recovery delayed and that misfortune has turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he has been training with the first team and set for a recall somewhere next month.

Abdul Baba Rahman | One of the best LBs in the PL pic.twitter.com/9mJfscyVb2 — O o (@NathansAke) September 4, 2017

