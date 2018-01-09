Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu pops up on Sunderland radar

Welsh-born Ghanaian midfielder Ethan Ampadu has emerged as a transfer target for English Championship side Sunderland FC in the ongoing transfer window, according to reports in UK.

Ampadu, who joined Chelsea prior to the season from English lower-tier side Exeter City, has been a key member of the side's youth setup.

The 17-year-old is however yet to start a Premier League for the defending champions, but his stupendous performances in the Carabao Cup has prompted Sunderland to seek for his signature before the window closes.

According to the Sunday Mirror Newspaper, the youngster could be re-united with former Wales manager Chris Coleman at the Stadium of Light this month, with Sunderland looking to secure the services Ampadu on loan from the Blues for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Ampadu is still eligible to play for either Ghana, England or Ireland despite playing for Wales in their friendly with England last year.

