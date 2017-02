Crocked Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman is recuperating well after undergoing a successful knee surgery.

Rahman suffered the career-threatening injury during his country's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Uganda.

The left-back, currently on loan at Schalke 04, played further no part in the tournament.

The Ghanaian is recuperating well in Germany.

He is expected to be out for a period of seven months.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)