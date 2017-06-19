Chibsah hits back at Swedish media - I want deeper probe, not supporting rapist

Ex-Ghanaian star Yusif Chibsah has hit back at the Swedish media over his support for jailed Gefle IF midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The 33-year-old who spent three years at Gefle, has come under line of fire for his campaign to get the Ghanaian get justice due to his unfair incarceration.

Bonsu was sentenced to a two-year jail term over a charge of an assault and rape of his ex-wife.

Chibsah has been relentless in his pursuit for justice for the Ghanaian who could have been framed.

He has issued a telling statement on his Instragram page to address the criticism.

Hello,

"I have read your article about the reactions of Allsvenskan and Suprettan clubs concerning the Bonsu issue. Am very sure that they might have misunderstood me or probably some of them have not read my instagram post themselves. I have never supported a crime,immorral behaviour or bad character and i will never ever support such tin.

"I live and played football myself most of my playing career in Sweden and i never had a single police case or public misbahaviour. I humbly plead with anybody who thinks am supporting a rapist to go read my post again. All i said was "the authorities should go deep into investigations of such cases because some girls /women capitalise on that to make money".

"And I said that in relation to Bonsu's case because of the information I had. I had the video conversation between him and his ex-wife. I had copies of his ex-wife's twitter postings on the same dates she claim she was assaulted/raped.

"Her twitter postings does not correspond with the incident. She has deleted all those twitter postings since she lodged the complain. The stories don't match up and that's why in my position as Head of Player Relations of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and also ex player in Sweden, I call for detail investigations in such cases.

"Am not saying Bonsu should be freed if he is still found guilty after the appeals, NO! That's not my point. So please, I plead with those judging me and passing certain comments to read my post carefully and carefully again. Thanks

Fresh video evidence have shown the Ghanaian was framed.

