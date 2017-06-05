Chicago Fire forward David Accam handed late Black Stars call-up

The in-form poacher was snubbed from coach Appiah's initial 30-man squad in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia as well as two high-profile international friendly games USA and Mexico.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has handed a late call-up to Chicago Fire striker David Accam ahead of the Black Stars upcoming two friendly games.

The 26-year-old will miss the AFCON qualifier due to club commitments but is expected to feature in the side's two friendly games.

The former Helsinborg striker has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 14 games for Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer.