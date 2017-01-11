Chicago Fire maestro David Accam gutted by Ghana snub for 2017 AFCON
D. Accam
Chicago Fire star David Accam has not hidden his exasperation after being dropped from Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The nine-goal striker in the Major League Soccer regular season last term was excluded from the provisional 26-man squad after training in Accra with the team.
He was also named the club's Player of the Year for the second consecutive time.
"I was disappointed when i got the news that i was not part of Ghana squad for the AFCON,'' the 26-year-old told Accra-based Starr FM.
"I was very optimistic of getting a call-up into Ghana's squad for AFCON 2017 as I worked very hard last season.''
Accam was part of the final 23-man squad that played at the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana won silver.