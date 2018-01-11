Chicago Fire winger David Accam tips Thomas Partey to win 2017 SWAG Footballer of the Year

Ghana and Chicago Fire winger David Accam has tipped Atletico Madrid in-form star Thomas Partey to emerge winner of the 2017 SWAG Footballer of the Year Award.

David Accam believes that all four nominees – Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Nii Adjei and Boakye-Yiadom, showed scintillating performances in the year 2017 but he tips Partey to win the award for his excellent job for Ghana and Atleti.

Accam who named Partey as his best Ghanaian player in the year 2017 despite being coy initially, lauded all four nominees and said the fight is a straight contest between Partey and Boakye-Yiadom.

“First of all, let me congratulate all four players on their nomination and for their great seasons so far,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Boakye is doing well in Serbia, Nii Adjei had a great season with TP Mazembe in Congo, Atsu doing well in England with Newcastle and Partey also performing for Atletico Madrid.

“I, however, think the race is a direct fight between Boakye Yiadom and Thomas Partey,” he added.

Accam then tipped Partey to lift the gong despite Boakye Yiuadom scoring more goals in Europe in 2017.

“It will be difficult for me to choose but I think Thomas Partey stands a better chance of winning the award,” he finally tipped.

Accam’s pick, Partey, was the only Ghanaian player to have been named in CAF’s Bext XI after the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, emerged the top scorer for Ghana in 2017 and rose to command a starting role in Diego Simeone’s side.

Christian Atsu made it into the top 30 players after the 2017 AFCON and also guided Newcastle with a brilliant performance to return into the English Premier League by winning the Championship.

Nii Adjei won the CAF Confederations Cup with TP Mazembe and was the one to have scored the winning goal for his side while Boakye-Yiadom remains the only African player to have scored over 40 goals in a calendar year in Europe in 2017.

Despite the eye-popping display of these players, Accam still believes Partey deserves the gong.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

