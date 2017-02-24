Chicago Fire's Ghanaian striker Accam linked with bumper China move

USA-based Ghana striker David Accam has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League with three clubs reported to be interested.

The Chicago Fire attacker is set for a bumper transfer to China before the window close on February 28, according to local media reports.

Jiangsu Sainty, Henan Jianye and Shanghai East Asia are reported to have expressed interest in the Chicago Fire player.

The 26-year old who missed out a chance to represent Ghana at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon has been linked with so many clubs.

Sources close to the player reveal that, he wants a new challenge after playing three seasons in the Major League Soccer.

