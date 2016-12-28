Chinese club Shanghai SIPG make approach for Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew 

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas has made an approach for Ghana and Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew.

According to reports in England, Jordan could be sold in the January transfer window by Villa coach Steve Bruce to bring in a new striker.

The former Marseille man is not a starter under Bruce and also unsettled in the Championship, so the chance of a lucrative switch to the Far East may appeal to him.

Villa would want around £10 million for Ayew but that kind of money is no problem to Shanghai club.

Ayew is heading off to play for his nation in the African Cup of Nations next month.

