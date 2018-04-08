Christian Antwi-Adjei fires brace; Kwame Yeboah hits one as Paderborn thump Carl Zeiss Jena

Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored a brace and compatriot Kwame Yeboah got one as Paderborn routed Carl Zeiss Jena 6-0 in the German 3rd Liga on Saturday.

Antwi-Adjei gave the home side the opener in the 22nd minute before the 23-year-old doubled the advantage on 35 minutes.

His efforts were followed by a hat-trick from Sven Michel.

Five minutes from time, Yeboah netted the final goal for Paderborn.

He is on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)