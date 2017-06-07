Christian Atsu and family melting hearts of Ghanaians

Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu, and his beautiful bi-racial family are melting the hearts of Ghanaians.

Atsu who also plays for Newcastle United shared a photo of himself, his wife Marie-Claire Rupio and their two children on social media to the admiration of Ghanaians.

The photo which has received a lot of traction on his various social media channel was captioned “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Christian Atsu and Marie-Claire who hails from Germany have been married for five years. According to the pair, they first during the midfielder’s loan spell at Rio Ave in Portugal

A family like theirs prove that people of all race, colour and background can love one another while living peacefully.

Source: braperucci.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)