Christian Atsu back in training with Newcastle United ahead for Wolves trip

Christian Atsu returned to training with Newcastle United on Wednesday after international duty at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger put an impressive display which earned him a spot in the tournament's Best XI.

Atsu is in contention for a place in the team ahead of their trip to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He scored three goals in 16 appearances before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

