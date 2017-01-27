AFCON 2017: Christian Atsu banters with Yannick Bolasie ahead of Ghana vrs DR Congo game

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was involved in a light banter with Everton and DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie on which country is likely to come up on top when Ghana play DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter final stage.

The interesting discussion began when Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ posted a picture of himself and Atsu on Instagram where he was seen consoling the Ghana winger after they lost 0-1 to the Pharaoh.

Apparently, both players were teammates at Portuguese side Rio Ave and Hassan took the opportunity to reaffirm the friendship between him and his ex-teammate who looked dejected after Ghana’s loss to Egypt.

Bolasie has been ruled out of action for over a year and is giving the DR Congo team his support as he continues to fight his way back to full fitness.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)