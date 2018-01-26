Christian Atsu convinced former Chelsea teammate Kenedy to join Newcastle

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has revealed his recommendations convinced Brazil youngster Kenedy to join the club.

Kenedy asked him about life at Newcastle United before agreeing to make the temporary switch from Chelsea.

Atsu and Kenedy were both on Chelsea’s books between 2015 and 2017 and, though the pair spent time out on loan at different clubs, they struck up a friendship in west London.

''I’m very happy that they've signed him. He's a great lad and also a very good player,'' Atsu told nufcTV ahead of Newcastle’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

''He can bring a lot of improvement into the team. He's very technical and can create chances for the strikers.

''He was asking to know more about the club. I said: It’s a fantastic club with the fans behind us. We have a great coach who also likes young players.’

''If he works hard, he’s going to play, for sure. He wants to play. He wants to work hard. This is the reason why he came to Newcastle. He wants to help the club.

''He's determined to make sure he’s playing. I believe with his quality, and the hard work and determination - Rafa is a fair coach, so he will give him a chance.''

