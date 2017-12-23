Christian Atsu grabs winner in 3-2 sweet victory against Andre Ayew’s West Ham United

Newcastle United took all three points from the Olympic stadium thanks to a lovely Christian Atsu finish to end their six-game run without a win.

The Ghanaian finished off a classic counter-attack move to put distance between Newcastle United and West Ham at the time the game was 2-1 in his side’s favor.

The goal was the first one since he scored back in August against Stoke City and his manager Rafael Benitez will be absolutely delighted with his performance.

His fellow Ghanaian Andre Ayew scored the face-saving goa but that was just what it was as Newcastle United took all three points home.

