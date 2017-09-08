Christian Atsu happy to be enjoying regular playing time at Newcastle United

Christian Atsu is delighted to have settled at Newcastle United after struggling initially in England.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his career at St James' Park after struggling to hold down positions on a merry-go-round loans spells.

The Ghanaian has had plenty of loans spells, including with Bournemouth and Everton in the Premier League. The move to St James’ Park has brought the best out of him.

Atsu said: “I'm very happy that I'm playing week in, week out. There's a lot of competition in the game, so I just need to work hard and try to compete with my colleagues.

“I'm also happy for my friends on the pitch. Anytime I'm on the pitch I want the club to win. I want to do something for the club. For me, it's very important that I keep working.

"We have a lot of talent. We have great players who are playing also wide, the same position as I play. I need to push myself to another level.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)